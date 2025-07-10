Sea Dogs Drop Extra-Inning Thriller to Yard Goats

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-11, 38-44) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (10-5, 46-38) 3-1 in 10 innings on Thursday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in front of 5,503 fans. The Sea Dogs moved to 4-11 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Hartford started the scoring in the top of the first. After Charlie Condon drew a walk, Juan Guerrero moved Condon to second with a single. The next batter Benny Montgomery ripped an RBI single that gave the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

Portland tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. Caden Rose led off the inning with a double and then scored on an RBI double from Mikey Romero to knot the game at 1-1. Romero's double extended his on-base streak to 11 straight games (June 27-present).

With the game still tied after nine innings, the Yard Goats and Sea Dogs headed to extra innings. In the top of the 10th with Zach Kokoska starting the inning on second, an intentional walk was issued to Kyle Karros. In the next at-bat, Condon lined a go-ahead single to give Hartford a 2-1 lead. With runners on second and third, Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly that brought in Karros to extend the Yard Goats lead to 3-1.

LHP Welinton Herrera (2-0, 0.93 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 1.0 inning of clean ball while striking out three. RHP Jonathan Brand (1-2, 2.36 ERA) was given the loss, hurling 1.0 inning allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit while walking one and striking out one. RHP Collin Baumgartner (S,5) received the save going 0.1 innings of work while registering a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will continue their six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Park tomorrow Friday, July 11 at 6:20 PM. RHP David Sandlin (4-4, 3.84 ERA) will get the ball for Portland. Hartford's starting pitcher is TBA.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.