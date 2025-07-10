Ducks Slide Continues with 6-1 Loss

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Akron RubberDucks losing streak reaches six straight after the 6-1 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Already on top 3-0, Richmond broke the game open in the fifth. Jairo Pomares hit a two-out three-run home run into the bullpens in right-center to make it 6-0 Flying Squirrels.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia ran into trouble early allowing a run in each of the first three innings. The right-hander was able to settle in and finish his night with a perfect fourth to bring his final line at four innings with three runs allowed and three strikeouts. Davis Sharpe worked an inning and allowed three runs. Matt Jachec and Shawn Rapp each tossed two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Akron was held to just three hits through the first eight innings but looked to string a rally together in the ninth. Back-to-back walks by Cooper Ingle and Angel Genao followed by a Kahlil Watson single loaded the bases with no outs. Jorge Burgos worked a walk to bring home Ingle and make it 6-1 Richmond. The Flying Squirrels would get a strikeout and a double play to end the game and escape the jam.

Notebook

Jonah Advincula had his second multi-hit game at the Double-A level...The RubberDucks six game losing streak is the longest since Aug. 18-24, 2023 against Erie and at Altoona...The six game home losing streak for Akron is the longest since the Ducks lost seven in a row at home from June 14-July 1, 2019 against Portland, Erie and Altoona...Game Time: 2:35 (0:08)...Attendance: 3,077.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Friday, July 11 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (8-4, 2.69 ERA) will face Richmond right-hander Manuel Mercedes (4-9, 4.02 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







