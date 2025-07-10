Reading Rolls Chesapeake to Earn Doubleheader Sweep

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bowie, MD) - The Reading Fightin Phils (6-8; 31-50) split Thursday's doubleheader over the Chesapeake Baysox (4-10; 35-46); winning game two 9-1, after falling 8-0 in the first game of the twin bill.

Game One

Koyo Aoyagi (L, 0-2) struggled out of the gate in the first game. He was tagged for five runs on four hits over three innings, with four walks and four strikeouts. The Baysox wasted little time striking with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. After an Enrique Bradfield Jr. walk, Reed Trimble homered to make it 2-0. On the very next pitch, Creed Williams homered to right-center field.

Chesapeake tacked on another run in the second and third off Aoyagi. Anthony Servideo and Alfredo Velasquez worked back-to-back one out walks in the second. With two outs in the inning, Trimble's strong game continued with a RBI single. The next frame, Adam Retzbach led off the inning with a walk and moved to third on a double from Max Wagner. Retzbach would score on Carter Young sac fly to make it 5-0.

Nelson Alvarez entered in the bottom of the fourth inning and was immediately tagged for three runs. Velasquez reached on an error from Aidan Miller, then Bradfield Jr. doubled to score Velasquez. Following a wild pitch to move Bradfield Jr. to third, he scored on a sac fly from Trimble. Two batters later, Retzbach homered to make it an 8-0 Baysox advantage.

Levi Wells started for Chesapeake and was strong, but did not factor into the decision, going only four innings. Wells allowed no runs and four hits, with one walk and six strikeouts. Nick Richmond (W, 1-0) tossed a scoreless fifth inning as he joined Wells and two relief arms to combined for the shutout.

Game Two

Griff McGarry came out of the gate strong in the second half, not allowing a run over the first three innings of work. In the top of the third, Cade Fergus led off the inning with with a double and then Aidan Miller followed with a walk. Carson DeMartini then reached on a fielders choice error to load the bases. Alex Binelas then singled to score DeMartini and Miller to make it 2-0, Reading. The Fightin Phils then added another run when Nick Dunn doubled home Binelas to make it 3-0.

McGarry fell into some trouble in the bottom of the fourth, allowing a run. Creed Williams led off the inning with a single and Reed Trimble followed with a single of his own. With two outs in the inning, a walk and wild pitch then scored Williams to make it 3-1. McGarry worked out of the inning, finishing the night with one run allowed on two hits over four innings, with six strikeouts.

The Fightin Phils then broke the game open with six runs in the top of the fifth inning. Paul McIntosh led off the inning with a single, then Nick Dunn reached on an error. Dylan Campbell then reached on another error to load the bases with no outs still. Leandro Pineda followed with a double to score McIntosh and Dunn to make it 5-1. After a Luis Verdugo walk, Cade Fergus launched a grand slam home run to make it 9-1. It was the second grand slam of the season, with the other being Trent Farquhar at Binghamton on May 10.

Trey Gibson (L, 2-2) started for Chesapeake and surrendered two-earned runs over 3.2 innings of work, but it was Riley Cooper who took most of the damage, surrendering six runs, with four being earned. Andrew Walling (W, 1-3) fired two-scoreless innings behind McGarry and Jaydenn Estenista pitched a scoreless seventh to finish off the blowout victory in game two.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. RHP Chuck King will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Blake Money for Chesapeake.

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

