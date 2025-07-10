Rojas Returns for Second Start on Thursday Night

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-9, 34-49) and Somerset Patriots (9-5, 44-39) square off at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 PM EDT on Thursday night. The Fisher Cats fell to the Patriots on Wednesday night, 9-1, in a game that was called due to inclement weather in the sixth inning.

LAST NIGHT

Wednesday night's game was called after the top of the sixth inning with the Patriots leading 9-1 for their fifth consecutive win. In 14 games against Somerset, New Hampshire is 1-13 and has not defeated the Patriots since May 25 at Delta Dental Stadium.

Somerset tagged New Hampshire starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-6) for seven runs and three earned runs on six hits and three walks. The Patriots belted three two-run blasts to build on their league-leading 91 home runs as a team. Reliever Michael Dominguez pitched the bottom of the fifth inning and allowed two earned runs on two hits before rain washed out the Cats and Patriots in the sixth frame.

New Hampshire's lone run came across when the Fisher Cats loaded the bases and Jackson Hornung bounced out to cash in Cade Doughty from third to make it 7-1 in the top of the fifth inning.

Corner infielder Charles McAdoo extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a walk and a single. McAdoo has hit safely in 26 of his last 29 games played, dating back to June 1 in Hartford.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Fisher Cats left-hander Kendry Rojas (0-1, 5.79 ERA) is set to make his second start for the Fisher Cats since being called up to New Hampshire on July 1. Rojas started the year on the 7-day injured list before being sent to the Florida Complex League on May 30. He continued his rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin, where he made four appearances and three starts for the Blue Jays. In four outings for Dunedin, Rojas did not surrender an earned run and allowed five hits with 18 strikeouts in 13 innings pitched. Toronto signed Rojas to an international free agent deal in October 2020 out of Ciego De Ávila, Cuba. He started his professional baseball career with the FCL Blue Jays in 2021 and spent the entirety of the 2021 campaign in the Florida Complex League. Rojas made 22 appearances for Dunedin from the end of 2022 throughout the 2023 campaign, pitching to a 3.92 earned run average in 123-2/3 innings pitched.

Somerset's Trent Sellers (1-4, 3.88 ERA) will start his 15th game for the Patriots this season. Sellers boasts a 1-4 record with a 3.88 earned run average and he leads all Somerset hurlers with 73 strikeouts in 60-1/3 innings pitched. The righty is first among Patriots arms with 60-1/3 innings pitched over 14 starts. Sellers went 4-1/3 innings and surrendered two earned runs against the Fisher Cats on June 21. New Hampshire's Peyton Williams tagged a solo homer and catcher Rober Brooks knocked a double against Sellers as the Fisher Cats' only runs in Somerset's 11-2 win in Manchester. Sellers began his professional baseball career with High-A Hudson Valley in 2024 and went 7-3 with a 2.26 earned run average across 32 appearances for the Renegades. He was signed as a non-drafted free agent by the Yankees on July 31, 2022, after pitching at four different colleges in five years. Sellers started his college career at Washington State in 2019 before transferring to for Columbia Basin College for the 2020 season. Sellers then went to Lewis & Clark State, where he helped the school win back-to-back NAIA World Series in 2021 and 2022. He finished his college stint at Oregon State in 2023, garnering All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention honors with 106 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched for the Beavers.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 10, 2011- One night after Moises Sierra hit a walk-off homer to beat the Sea Dogs, the Fisher Cats did it again. John Tolisano ripped the winning blast in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 win. Portland had taken a 4-3 lead in the eighth, but Travis d'Arnaud hit a homer in the bottom of the eighth to tie. d'Arnaud also added a double and an RBI on a first-inning groundout.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The series moves into the weekend with a 7:05 PM EDT first pitch at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night. Toronto's No. 15 prospect (MLB Pipeline) Juaron Watts-Brown (1-2, 2.90 ERA) will make his third start against the Patriots this year, and lefty Ben Shields (0-0, 2.25 ERA) is set to make his third start for Somerset since being activated off the 60-day injured list on June 28.







