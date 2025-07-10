Kelly K's Career-High 9, Curve Drop Fifth Straight

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Starter Antwone Kelly picked up a career-high nine strikeouts in 4.2 innings, but Altoona dropped a 2-1 decision to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. With the loss, Altoona has dropped five in a row since their 9-1 start to the second half, including all three games of their series this week with the Rumble Ponies.

Altoona nearly rallied for the victory with a walk from Esmerlyn Valdez and a double from Omar Alfonzo with two outs in the ninth, however, Nick Cimillo flew out to left field to end the game; stranding two in scoring position.

The Curve got their lone run on an inside-the-park home run from Sammy Siani in the seventh inning. Siani lined a 1-0 offering to left-center field and Binghamton's center fielder stumbled and fell, allowing the ball to go all the way to the wall. Siani blitzed around the bases and scored just ahead of the relay throw from the shortstop.

On the mound, Kelly overcame a 28-pitch first inning to work into the fifth inning. Kelly picked up two strikeouts in each of his final four innings on the mound, leaving after his ninth punchout. Kelly tossed a career-high 92 pitches in the game and permitted just four hits and two walks.

Brandon Bidois fired 1.1 scoreless innings of relief before handing the ball off to Beau Burrows. Burrows allowed a run for the first time in a Curve uniform, allowing a double to Matt O'Neill in the bottom of the seventh and after a wild pitch, O'Neill scored on a balk to take a 2-1 lead for the Rumble Ponies.

Wilkin Ramos, pitching at Mirabito Stadium for the first time since he spent two years in the Rumble Ponies bullpen, tossed a 1-2-3 eighth inning with two strikeouts against his former team.

The Curve continue their road trip on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Binghamton's Mirabito Park. RHP Wilber Dotel takes the ball for the Curve with Binghamton slated to start LHP Jonathan Santucci.

For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.