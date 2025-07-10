Condon 10th Inning RBI Hit Leads Yard Goats to Win

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Yard Goats first baseman Charlie Condon smashed an RBI single in the 10th inning to break a 1-1 tie, and give Hartford the lead in a 3-1 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs on Thursday afternoon at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The Rockies top prospect singled to center field, scoring Zach Kokoska as the Yard Goats beat the Red Sox farm team for the eighth consecutive game. Condon went 2-4 with an RBI and run scored. Hartford starter Jack Mahoney along with relievers Mason Green, Bryce McGowan, Welinton Herrera, Carson Skipper and Collin Baumgartner held the Sea Dogs to just one run. Hartford pitching has allowed just three runs in the first three games of the season while winning each game. The Yard Goats have the second-best overall record in the Northeast Division at 46-38.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning on Benny Montgomery's two-out RBI single, scoring Charlie Condon off Sea Dogs starter Payton Tolle. The Boston pitching prospect worked around two baserunners in the second inning, got help from a double play in the third inning and retired the final seven batters in five innings.

Yard Goats starter Jack Mahoney was impressive for his third straight start and did not allow a run over the first five innings. He struck out three batters over the first two innings and worked around doubles in the third and fifth innings. However, Portland tied the game on Mikey Romero's double down the right field line in the sixth inning as Caden Rose scored to tie the game at 1-1.

With the game tied 1-1 and one out in the 10th inning, Kyle Karros was intentionally walked, setting up a big spot for Charlie Condon. He cracked a single into center field, scoring Zach Kokoska and giving the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. Hartford added an additional run on Juan Guerrero's sacrifice fly, scoring Karros to make it 3-1.

The Sea Dogs loaded the bases in the 10th inning, but Collin Baumgarter came in and struck out Caden Rose to end the game. The Yard Goats bullpen fired four scoreless innings with six strikeouts and Welington Herrera struck out the side in the ninth inning.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine on Friday night (6:20 PM). RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP David Sandlin will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.