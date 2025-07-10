Gordon Grooves in Double-A Debut, Binghamton Defeats Altoona

July 10, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Right-handed pitcher R.J. Gordon (1-0) dominated in his Double-A debut, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-4, 56-26) defeated the Altoona Curve, 2-1, on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton leads the series 3-0 and has won five-straight games.

Gordon retired the first nine batters he faced with five strikeouts. He earned the win in his Double-A debut with eight strikeouts and a career-high seven innings and only allowed one run on three hits and one walk. The 23-year-old did not throw more than 10 pitches in any of the first five innings.

Binghamton took the lead in the first inning against right-hander Antwone Kelly. Left fielder Carson Benge (0-for-3, R, BB) drew a walk and later scored on an RBI single from Jacob Reimer (2-for-4, RBI), which put the Ponies up 1-0.

Gordon issued just one run on a leadoff inside-the-park home run from Altoona (9-6, 39-44) right fielder Sammy Siani in the seventh inning, which tied the game. Gordon stranded runners on the corners in the seventh and kept the game tied and finished his outing with a strikeout.

Binghamton grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the seventh inning against right-hander Beau Burrows (0-1). Catcher Matt O'Neill (3-for-3, R, 2B) hit a one-out double, advanced to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a balk. Binghamton led 2-1 the rest of the way.

Right-hander TJ Shook recorded his fourth save of the season for Binghamton. Shook pitched the final two innings of the game and did not allow a run. He issued just one hit and one walk and stranded the potential-tying run and potential-go-ahead run on base in the ninth.

The Rumble Ponies continue their nine-game game homestand and six-game series against the Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Friday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: O'Neill recorded the second three-hit game of his career and his first since July 8, 2023 at Portland...O'Neill recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season...Reimer recorded his third multi-hit game at the Double-A level...Reimer extended his on-base streak to eight games...Center fielder Nick Morabito extended his hit streak to four games...Benge extended his on-base streak to four games.







Eastern League Stories from July 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.