Reading and Chesapeake Postponed on Wednesday Night

(Bowie, MD) - Wednesday night's doubleheader between the Reading Fightin Phils and Chesapeake Baysox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday, with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 18, through Sunday July 27. July 18-20 will feature a matchup against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Friday night will showcase fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute. It will also feature an appearance by Swoggle, with VIP tickets available. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring Emergency Responders; and its also a tribute to Margaritaville, with the R-Phils wearing special Margaritaville Jerseys. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 kids get an Alec Bohm R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

