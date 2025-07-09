Yard Goats with 3-2 Victory in Maine

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - The Yard Goats got great pitching and timely hitting in a 3-2 win against the Portland Sea Dogs in the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Hartford starter McCade Brown went five innings, allowing just one run and had six strikeouts for his third win. Relievers Evan Shawver, Sam Weatherly, Carson Skipper and Brayan Castillo finished the final four innings and surrendered just one run as the Yard Goats beat the Sea Dogs for the seventh consecutive game. Castillo struck out Brooks Brannon to end the game with runners at second and third base. Ronaiker Palma hit a solo home run and Nic Kent had a sacrifice fly in the Hartford victory.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the third inning as Mikey Romero singled home Ahbram Liendo against Yard Goats starter McCade Brown. Hartford evened the score in the fourth inning with back-to-back singles by Charlie Condon and Juan Guerrero off Sea Dogs starter Dalton Rogers. The Yard Goats loaded the bases, and tied the game on Nic Kent's sacrifice fly to make it 1-1.

The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning on an error. Bryant Betancourt hit a sharp grounder to third, however, Mikey Romero's throw was low and got by the first baseman James Tibbs allowing Kyle Karros to score, giving Hartford a 2-1 lead. The Yard Goats made it 3-1 in the seventh inning as Ronaika Palma cranked his first home run, a solo shot into the Maine Monster in left field.

Hartford pitching was impressive once again and has limited the Sea Dogs to just three runs in the first two games of the series. Starter McCade Brown went five strong with six strikeouts and did not walk a single batter. He retired the final ten batters faced and permitted just one run with two singles and a double. Evan Shawver took over in the sixth and turned in a 1-2-3 inning, Sam Weatherly allowed a run on an infield grounder in the seventh, Carson Skipper fired a scoreless eighth and Brayan Castillo worked around a single and a walk in the ninth.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine on Thursday afternoon at 12:05 PM. RHP Jack Mahoney will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Payton Tolle will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.