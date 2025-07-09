Dazzling Defense Downs 'Ducks for Fifth Straight Squirrels Win

AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels topped the Akron RubberDucks, 2-1, on Wednesday night at Canal Park behind strong pitching and standout defensive plays.

The Flying Squirrels (29-52-1, 8-6 second half) extended their season-best winning streak to five games and moved into third place in the Southwest Division's second-half standings, breaking a tie with the RubberDucks (50-32, 7-7).

In the top of the first inning, Diego Valezquez led off the game with a walk and later scored on an RBI single by Turner Hill to give the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead against RubberDucks starter Rorik Maltrud.

Akron native Joe Whitman (Win, 3-7) started for the Flying Squirrels, his third start this year in his hometown ballpark. He retired the side in order in the first before a lead-off single by Jorge Burgos in the second, which was wiped out by a double play.

In the third, Jake Fox hit a one-out double to the right field corner, but Vaun Brown retrieved the ball and threw to Velasquez at second, who threw out Fox at third trying to stretch to a triple.

Whitman faced the minimum until, with two outs in the fourth inning, Kahlil Watson clubbed his eighth homer of the year to tie the score, 1-1.

The Flying Squirrels moved back ahead, 2-1, in the top of the sixth inning. Hill reached on a two-out walk by Akron reliever Steven Perez (Loss, 1-1) and moved to second on a wild pitch. Adrian Sugastey drove him in with a single for his 30th RBI of the season, tied for the team lead.

In the sixth inning, Tyreese Turner singled with one out and stole second base. Cooper Ingle hit a line drive to right-center that was chased down by Carter Howell, who made a sliding catch to keep the run from scoring. Whitman followed with a strikeout against Angel Genao to end his outing.

Whitman pitched six innings and allowed one run on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Evan Gates entered in the eighth and allowed a leadoff single to Watson before he was thrown out attempting to steal second by Sugastey. It was the 32nd caught stealing of the season for Sugastey, moving him ahead of Andrew Susac for the second-most in a season in Flying Squirrels history. Sugastey is four behind the single-season record of 35 set by Jackson Williams in 2015.

Leading off the bottom of the eighth, Akron's Cameron Barstad hit a double to left field. Hill attempted making a diving catch but missed and the ball rolled behind him, but he collected and threw out Barstand trying to reach third.

Facing Tyler Myrick (Save, 6) in the bottom of the ninth, Tyreese Turner hit a groundball to the hole at shortstop, but Aeverson Arteaga made a backhand grab and a jumping throw to first base to beat the runner for the first out of the inning.

After a single by Ingle, Myrick struck out Genao and worked a flyout from Watson to end the game. It was the 18th save of his Flying Squirrels career, breaking a tie with Heath Hembree for seventh on the franchise's all-time list.

Gates, Cameron Cotter and Myrick combined for three scoreless relief innings. The Richmond bullpen has posted a 1.39 ERA (11 ER/71 IP) over the last 18 games since June 17.

The series continues on Thursday night. Left-hander and Akron native John Michael Bertrand (3-7, 3.55) will start for Richmond countered by Akron right-hander Dylan DeLuca (3-2, 2.88). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels next homestand begins Friday, July 18 against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







