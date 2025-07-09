Benge Leads Binghamton's Offense as Pitchers Blank Altoona

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (10-4, 55-26) shut out the Altoona Curve, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium. The Ponies lead the series 2-0.

Binghamton's offense was led by center fielder Carson Benge (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2B, BB, K). Benge blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning, off right-hander Justin Meis (2-2), which put the Ponies ahead 1-0. It marked Benge's second Double-A home run. Benge hit an RBI double in the seventh inning, which put Binghamton up 2-0.

Benge recorded his third multi-hit game and second multi-RBI game and after going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in, two runs, a double, and two walks on Tuesday night, he has now recorded five hits, five runs batted in, one home run, four runs, two doubles, and three walks over the last two games.

After Benge's RBI double in the seventh inning, right fielder Nick Morabito (1-for-3, RBI, BB) hit an RBI single that extended the Ponies' lead to 3-0.

Binghamton used five pitchers who combined to blank Altoona (9-5, 39-43) for the team's ninth shutout of the season. Right-hander Jordan Geber started the game and recorded three strikeouts over 2.1 innings, while allowing two hits. Right-hander Carlos Guzman followed with two strikeouts over 2.2 innings, while issuing no hits and one walk.

Right-hander Cameron Foster (3-1) earned the win, after tossing two scoreless innings of one-hit ball with no walks. Foster extended his scoreless streak to 12-straight Double-A appearances, and he has recorded 19 strikeouts and has issued just five hits and two walks over 15.2 innings in that span.

Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded one strikeout and issued one walk in the eighth inning. Right-hander Anthony Nunez threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout and recorded his second save of the season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their nine-game game homestand and six-game series against the Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton is now 6-0 this season when Geber pitches...Nunez has not allowed a run over any of his last nine appearances (1-0, 2 SV, 10.2 IP, 1 H, 3 BB, 17 K)...Lambert has not allowed a run in any of his last six appearances (1-0, 1 SV, 6.2 IP, 3 H, 4 BB, 11 K)....Benge extended his hit streak to three games...Morabito extended his hit streak to three games...Designated hitter Jacob Reimer was hit by a pitch for the fourth time in 13 games at the Double-A level and extended his on-base streak to seven games.







