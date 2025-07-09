Senators Battle But Fall Short against SeaWolves in Tight Contest

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators couldn't quite close the gap Tuesday night at FNB Field, dropping a 3-2 decision to the first-place Erie SeaWolves in a five-inning weather-shortened game.

Erie struck first in the second inning when Chris Meyers belted a two-run homer to right-center off Kyle Luckham. The Senators answered quickly in the bottom half as Joe Naranjo crushed a solo shot of his own - his third of the season - to make it a 2-1 game.

Erie extended their lead in the third on Max Clark's first Double-A home run, a solo HR to right field. Once again, the Senators responded in the bottom of the frame. Seaver King walked and moved to second on Phillip Glasser's infield single, then scored on a heads-up play as Glasser was caught in a rundown trying to steal second.

Despite the Senators putting runners aboard in the fourth and fifth innings, they couldn't bring home the tying run.







