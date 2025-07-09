Ercolani Fires Five Strong in Wednesday Defeat
July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies took their second straight game from the Curve to start the week-long series, 3-0, on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium.
Alessandro Ercolani fired five scoreless frames, scattering four baserunners in his outing, and struck out three on a tidy 60 pitches for Altoona. Ercolani's outing helped keep the game scoreless through the first five innings until Binghamton's Carson Benge smacked a solo homer to lead off the bottom of the sixth against Justin Meis.
Meis and reliever Ryan Harbin were each touched up for runs in relief, with Harbin's 22.1 scoreless inning streak ending. Binghamton got an RBI double from Benge against Harbin in the seventh and Nick Morabito added an RBI single after him to send the game to a 3-0 deficit for the Curve. Harbin managed to pick up four strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief.
The Curve got hits from Esmerlyn Valdez (double and a sacrifice bunt), Kervin Pichardo (single) and Jase Bowen (single) as five Binghamton relievers combined on the 14th shutout of the season against Altoona.
The Curve continue their road trip on Thursday night at 6:07 p.m. at Binghamton's Mirabito Park. RHP Antwone Kelly takes the ball for the Curve with Binghamton slated to start RHP RJ Gordon.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
