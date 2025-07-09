Lagrange Flushes Fisher Cats in Series-Opening Win on Tuesday Night

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Carlos Lagrange of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game one of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Tuesday by a score of 5-1.

The game began in a 1 hour and 57 minute weather delay. The Patriots have won four games in a row and six of their last seven. Somerset improves to 12-1 against New Hampshire this season.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (5.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 8 K) made his sixth start of the season with Somerset and did not factor into the decision. Lagrange became the Yankees' minor league leader with 106 strikeouts. Lagrange became the first pitcher in the Yankees' minor league system to notch 100 strikeouts on the season.

RHP Luis Pacheco (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) earned his second win of the season in his 25th appearance of the season, tying him for the team lead.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, R, RBI, HR) crushed his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the eighth inning.

Flores leads the EL with 38 XBH. Flores also ranks second in HR (15), RBI (55), 89 (H), SLG (.502) and TB (157), tied for second in 2B (23), seventh in OPS (.846), tied for seventh in R (45) and eighth in BA (.284).

CF Brendan Jones (3-for-4, R, RBI, 2 2B) paced the team in hits, smacking two doubles and an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Jones complied his fourth 3+ hit game at Double-A. Over his last five games since 7/3 @REA, Jones is 8-for-18 (.444/.524/.611) with 3 R, 2 RBI, 3 2B, 3 BB and 2 SB.

DH Omar Martinez (1-for-3, RBI, 2B, K, SF) drove in Somerset's first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning.

Martinez has hits in five of his last six games, dating back to 7/2 @REA, over which is 5-for-21 (.238/.292/.381) with 2 R, 3 2B, 4 RBI and 2 BB. Martinez tallied his first three-RBI game at Double-A. This season, Martinez has four games of which he has recorded three or more RBI.

3B Dylan Jasso (2-for-4, R, BB, K) recorded his 21st multi-hit game with two singles. Jasso ranks tied for second in the EL in 3B (5), fourth in TB (128), sixth in RBI (43), tied for sixth in H (74), tied for seventh in R (45), HR (11), ninth in SLG (.464) and 10th in OPS (.810).

