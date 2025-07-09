RHP Cam Schlittler to Make MLB Debut with the Yankees on Wednesday

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots pitcher Cam Schlittler

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have called up RHP Cam Schlittler to the major league roster. He is expected to make his MLB debut as the starter in Wednesday night's game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees No. 10 prospect began the 2025 season in Double-A Somerset before his promotion to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on 6/3/25. He has combined for a 6-6 record with a 2.82 ERA and 99 K over 76.2 IP over 15 games (14 starts) on the season. He currently ranks among Yankees minor league leaders in K (T-2nd), GS (T-2nd), W (T-4), IP (4 th) and ERA (7 th).

Schlittler was named the 2024 Kevin Lawn Award winner as the Yankees minor league "Pitcher of the Year" and the South Atlantic League's "Pitcher of the Year." He made 25 combined appearances (23 starts) with High-A Hudson Valley, Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2024, going 8-8 with a 3.36 ERA and 154 K in 120.1 IP. He led all qualified Yankees farmhands in strikeouts, was tied for third in wins, ranked fifth in ERA and opponents' BA (.218), sixth in innings pitched and tied for sixth in games started.

Selected by the Yankees in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Schlittler has gone 15-16 with a 3.33 ERA and 303 K in 243.1 IP in 54 games (50 starts) over three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2023-2025).

In 2025, Schlittler e arned a non-roster invite to MLB Spring Training with the Yankees, where he pitched in five games (four starts) and posted a 4.41 ERA with 13 K over 16.1 IP.

Schlittler becomes the 49 th former Somerset Patriot to make his MLB debut since the team became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021. He also becomes the 6 th former Patriot to debut in the majors this season.

