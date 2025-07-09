Sea Dogs Grounded by Yard Goats 3-2

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-10, 38-43) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (9-5, 45-38) 3-2 on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,685 fans. The Sea Dogs moved to 4-10 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the third. Ahbram Liendo led off the inning with a ground-rule double and later scored on an RBI single from Mikey Romero to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

Hartford tied the game up in the top of the fourth. Charlie Condon and Juan Guerrero lined consecutive singles to start the inning. After Bryant Betancourt reached on a hit-by-pitch, Nic Kent hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Condon from third which tied the game at 1-1.

The Yard Goats broke the tie in the top of the sixth. Kyle Karros walked and then advanced to second via a steal. The next batter Betancourt reached on a throwing error that helped score Karros to give the Yard Goats a 2-1 advantage.

Hartford added to their lead in the top of the seventh on a solo home run from Ronaiker Palma (1) to extend their lead to 3-1.

The Sea Dogs struck back in the bottom of the seventh. The first batter Allan Castro got on base on a hit-by-pitch and then moved to second when Zach Ehrhard drew a walk. A sacrifice bunt from Max Ferguson moved both runners into scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, a groundout to first base allowed Castro to score which cut the Sea Dogs deficit to 3-2.

RHP McCade Brown (3-1, 3.48 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run (earned) on three hits while striking out six. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-2, 4.85 ERA) was given the loss hurling 6.0 innings allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while walking three and striking out three. Brayan Castillo (S,9) received the save posting 1.0 innings of shutout ball while only surrendering a hit and tallying a strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will continue their six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Park tomorrow Thursday, July 10 at 12:05 PM. LHP Payton Tolle (0-0, 2.00 ERA) will get the ball for Portland. RHP Jack Mahoney (2-4, 6.04 ERA) will start for Hartford.







