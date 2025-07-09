Cats and Pats Washed out on Wednesday in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Rain arrived in the middle of a Wednesday night contest between the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-9, 34-49) and Somerset Patriots (9-5, 44-39) at TD Bank Ballpark and made a Somerset 9-1 lead official after five-and-a-half innings. First baseman Charles McAdoo extended his on-base streak to 29 games with a walk in the first inning. After a single in the top of the fifth inning, McAdoo has now hit safely in 26 of his last 29 games, dating back to June 1 in Hartford.

Fisher Cats starter Ryan Watson (L, 4-6) battled through four innings and allowed seven runs, three earned on six hits with three walks and one strikeout. Reliever Michael Dominguez took over in the bottom of the fifth inning and surrendered two earned runs on two hits before the game was called in the middle of the fifth inning.

Despite throwing over 60 pitches in his first two innings, Somerset lefty Brock Selvidge did not give up a run in three innings to New Hampshire. Reliever Cole Ayers (W, 1-1) gave up a run on two hits and two walks before righty Hayden Merda struck out three batters in 1-2/3 innings.

Tonight's top takeaways:

1B Charles McAdoo moves on-base streak to 29 games

Fisher Cats go 1-for-7 RISP, 0-for-6 in Tuesday's loss

Patriots knock three two-run homers, four record multi-hit games

Somerset jumped on the board in the bottom of the first inning when center fielder Brendan Jones and designated hitter Omar Martinez each knocked run-scoring hits to make it 3-0.

The Patriots belted a pair of two-out, two run homers in the bottom of the third inning off the bats of Jones and first baseman Tyler Hardman that extended Somerset's lead to 7-0, with all four runs coming as unearned runs to New Hampshire's Watson.

New Hampshire tallied its lone run in the top of the fifth inning after loading the bases with no outs in the frame. Left fielder Jackson Hornung then dribbled a fielder's choice groundout that made it 7-1.

Prior to the final frame before the game was made official, Somerset's Martinez roped a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to finalize the scoring at 9-1.

The Fisher Cats and Patriots play the third game of their six-game series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. New Hampshire southpaw Kendry Rojas (0-1, 5.79 ERA) makes his second Double-A start. Meanwhile, Somerset's Trent Sellers (1-4, 3.88 ERA) gets the ball for the Patriots.

The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The New Hampshire Space Potatoes touch down for the second time of their three scheduled appearances on Friday, July 18 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Christmas in July is Saturday, July 19, a ballpark experience that includes postgame fireworks.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







