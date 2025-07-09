Brendan Jones Pours It On New Hampshire in Fifth-Straight Win Wednesday
July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday by a score of 9-1.
The game was called in the middle of the sixth inning due to rain, resulting in an official game. The Patriots have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight. Somerset improves to 13-1 against New Hampshire this season.
LHP Brock Selvidge (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 1 K) made his sixth start of the season with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.
RHP Hayden Merda (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) earned his first Double-A win in his fifth appearance of the season.
CF Brendan Jones (2-for-2, 3 R, 4 RBI, 3B, HR, BB, SB) collected a season-high four RBI and picked up two legs of the cycle.
Jones has back-to-back multi-hit games to begin the series. Over his last six games since 7/3 @REA, Jones is 10-for-20 (.500/.583/.900) with 6 R, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 BB and 3 SB.
DH Omar Martinez (2-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB) picked up an RBI single in the first and a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Martinez totaled consecutive three-RBI games to begin the series. Martinez has five games of which he has recorded three or more RBI and two at Double-A. Martinez has hits in six of his last seven games, dating back to 7/2 @REA, over which is 7-for-23 (.304/.370/.565) with 4 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI and 3 BB.
1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B) smashed his 13th home run of the season, tying him for fourth in the Eastern League.
C Rafael Flores (2-for-3, R, SB) pieced together his 26th multi-hit game of the season, pacing the Patriots.
Images from this story
|
Brendan Jones of the Somerset Patriots receives congratulations
Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2025
- Watson's Homer Not Enough as Akron Falls 2-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Brendan Jones Pours It On New Hampshire in Fifth-Straight Win Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Yard Goats with 3-2 Victory in Maine - Hartford Yard Goats
- Dazzling Defense Downs 'Ducks for Fifth Straight Squirrels Win - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Cats and Pats Washed out on Wednesday in Bridgewater - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Benge Leads Binghamton's Offense as Pitchers Blank Altoona - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Grounded by Yard Goats 3-2 - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators Battle But Fall Short against SeaWolves in Tight Contest - Harrisburg Senators
- Ercolani Fires Five Strong in Wednesday Defeat - Altoona Curve
- Clark Sparks Erie in Rain-Shortened Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Wednesday's Baysox Doubleheader Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Chesapeake Baysox
- Reading and Chesapeake Postponed on Wednesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- July 9, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Watson, Selvidge Rematch Set for Wednesday Night - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- RHP Cam Schlittler to Make MLB Debut with the Yankees on Wednesday - Somerset Patriots
- Family Fun Day with Vintage Base Ball Coming to Dunkin' Park Sunday - Hartford Yard Goats
- Lagrange Flushes Fisher Cats in Series-Opening Win on Tuesday Night - Somerset Patriots
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Brendan Jones Pours It On New Hampshire in Fifth-Straight Win Wednesday
- RHP Cam Schlittler to Make MLB Debut with the Yankees on Wednesday
- Lagrange Flushes Fisher Cats in Series-Opening Win on Tuesday Night
- Vrieling Becomes Somerset's All-Time Winningest Pitcher in Victory over Reading Sunday
- Riggio Rocks Somerset to Second Straight Walk-Off Win over Reading Saturday