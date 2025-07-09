Brendan Jones Pours It On New Hampshire in Fifth-Straight Win Wednesday

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Brendan Jones of the Somerset Patriots receives congratulations

(Somerset Patriots) Brendan Jones of the Somerset Patriots receives congratulations(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday by a score of 9-1.

The game was called in the middle of the sixth inning due to rain, resulting in an official game. The Patriots have won five games in a row and seven of their last eight. Somerset improves to 13-1 against New Hampshire this season.

LHP Brock Selvidge (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 1 K) made his sixth start of the season with Somerset and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Hayden Merda (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) earned his first Double-A win in his fifth appearance of the season.

CF Brendan Jones (2-for-2, 3 R, 4 RBI, 3B, HR, BB, SB) collected a season-high four RBI and picked up two legs of the cycle.

Jones has back-to-back multi-hit games to begin the series. Over his last six games since 7/3 @REA, Jones is 10-for-20 (.500/.583/.900) with 6 R, 6 RBI, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 BB and 3 SB.

DH Omar Martinez (2-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, HR, BB) picked up an RBI single in the first and a two-run home run in the fifth inning.

Martinez totaled consecutive three-RBI games to begin the series. Martinez has five games of which he has recorded three or more RBI and two at Double-A. Martinez has hits in six of his last seven games, dating back to 7/2 @REA, over which is 7-for-23 (.304/.370/.565) with 4 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 7 RBI and 3 BB.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-3, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B) smashed his 13th home run of the season, tying him for fourth in the Eastern League.

C Rafael Flores (2-for-3, R, SB) pieced together his 26th multi-hit game of the season, pacing the Patriots.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.