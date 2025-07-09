July 9, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS THWARTED BY YARD GOATS IN SERIES OPENER 6-1 Trailing the Yard Goats 1-0 going into the bottom of the first, the Sea Dogs found a way to knot the game. James Tibbs III singled and later scored on an RBI double from Zach Ehrhard for the only run of the night for Portland. With the score still tied in the top of the eighth, the Yard Goats took the lead with a sacrifice fly. In the top of the ninth, Hartford put up four insurance runs capped off by a RBI double from Dyan Jorge to take a commanding 6-1 lead.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 45 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 27 runs in the first inning.

CASTRO TAKES HOME PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS (6/30-7/6) Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 30-July 6. In those six games, he hit a league-best .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, one home run, 12 RBI, and five runs scored. In 46 games this season, Castro is currently hitting .296 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 24 RBI. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 13 prospect in the Red Sox organization. This marks the third consecutive week that a Sea Dogs player has taken home an award. Connelly Early earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors (6/23-6/28), and David Sandlin took home the award twice this season (6/16-6/24, 5/26-6/1). Additionally, former Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors (and Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May.

"DOES IT HAVE HITS IN IT?" - MIKEY ROMERO Sea Dogs middle infielder Mikey Romero has been red-hot from the dish, currently riding a nine game on-base streak (June 27-present) with five of those games being mulit-hit performances. In his last five games, Romero is hitting .302 (7-for-23) with one home run, and five RBI. The former first round pick (24th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft makes choices in his life based upon if it has hits in it. A walk-up song, a certain outfit, what he eats or listens to pregame, he will change parts of his lifestyle based upon his performance at the plate. As for right now... if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 9, 2010 - Nate Spears hit a second-inning grand slam, and Stephen Fife allowed two unearned runs over six innings to lead Portland past New Britain 7-5. Fife yielded two hits, no walks and fanned five, earning his 5th win of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers makes his sixth start of the season sporting a 2-1 record with a 5.45 ERA in eight appearances. The southpaw has tallied 43 strikeouts over 33.0 innings of work. His last start was back on July 3rd in New Hampshire. He tossed 4.0 innings of four-run ball (all earned) while posting seven strikeouts and surrendering two hits along with six walks.







