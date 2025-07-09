Clark Sparks Erie in Rain-Shortened Win

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (9-5, 54-29 overall) made it five straight wins with a rain-shortened, 3-2 win over Harrisburg (4-10, 38-45) in five innings.

In the second inning, Chris Meyers drove a two-run home run, his seventh, to give Erie a 2-0 lead against Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham.

In the bottom of the second, Joe Naranjo slammed a solo shot against Erie starter Austin Bergner, cutting Erie's lead to 2-1.

Max Clark belted a solo home run in the third inning, making it 3-1. It was Clark's first Double-A home run.

Seaver King drew a walk with one out in the third. He advanced on Phillip Glasser's single. With Cayden Wallace batting, Glasser was caught in a rundown when Josue Briceño picked back to first base. On the ensuing rundown, King was able to score as Glasser was tagged out, making it 3-2.

Bergner turned in five innings for Erie. He allowed two runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts. Bergner (6-4) earned the win over Luckham (4-5).

Erie and Harrisburg were delayed by rain for 38 minutes after the conclusion of the fifth inning before the game was officially called.

The SeaWolves and Harrisburg Senators continue their series at FNB Field on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. with Kenny Serwa facing Riley Cornelio.

