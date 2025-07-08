Newcomers Shine in Erie's Win over Harrisburg

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (8-5, 53-29 overall) took the opening game of the series with a 4-1 win over Harrisburg (4-9, 38-44).

Max Clark, Kevin McGonigle, and Josue Briceño all had at least one hit in their Double-A debuts.

Erie fell behind early. Seaver King led off the bottom of the first inning with a single against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn. Phillip Glasser followed with a bunt single. Both runners advanced on a double steal, putting runners at second and third with no out. Cayden Wallace gave Harrisburg a 1-0 lead on an RBI groundout.

In the second inning, Briceño led off with his first Double-A hit, a single to center. Justice Bigbie blasted a two-run homer against Andry Lara, giving Erie a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Clark led off with a single to right for his first hit. Thayron Liranzo followed with a single and Clark went first-to-third, but was thrown out when he overslid third base. Later in the inning, Max Anderson scored Liranzo with a two-out, RBI single to make it 3-1. Briceño followed with a long RBI double to center, scoring Anderson to make it 4-1.

Burhenn settled in to give Erie five strong innings. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out three.

McGonigle had his first hit, a single to right, with two out in the fifth.

Tyler Mattison turned in two scoreless innings for Erie. Trevin Michael and Richard Guasch each turned in scoreless relief as well.

Burhenn (9-2) earned the win over Lara (0-2). Guasch picked up his fourth save.

The SeaWolves and Harrisburg Senators continue their series at FNB Field on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Austin Bergner faces Kyle Luckham.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.