Clifford Powers Ponies' Offensive Onslaught in Series-Opening Rout of Curve

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-4, 54-26) exploded for a season high in runs and hits and blew past the Altoona Curve, 16-3, in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday.

Designated hitter Ryan Clifford (2-for-6, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 2 R, K) blasted two home runs, recorded a career-high seven runs batted in and recorded his first multi-home run game of the season. Clifford belted a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning against position player Brenden Dixon, which capped off Binghamton's 16-run night. Clifford leads the Eastern League with 17 home runs and has hit four home runs over his last five games. He now ranks tied for second in the Eastern League with 54 RBIs.

Binghamton set season highs with 16 runs on 19 hits and had six players record multi-hit games, five players record three hits or more, and four players record multi-RBI games.

Second baseman Wyatt Young (4-for-4, 2 RBI, 4 R, BB) recorded his first four-hit game of the season, the third of his career, and scored a career-high four runs. Young reached base five times and recorded Binghamton's second four-hit game of the year.

Center fielder Carson Benge (3-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B, 2 BB, K) recorded his first three-hit game and three-RBI game at the Double-A level and reached base safely five times.

Shortstop Jett Williams (3-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 2B, BB, K) hit three doubles, which tied Binghamton's franchise record for the most doubles in a single game. Williams tied his career high with three hits and reached base four times.

Catcher Kevin Parada (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B) recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season. Right fielder D'Andre Smith (3-for-4, 2 R, HBP) reached base four times and recorded his first three-hit game at the Double-A level.

The Rumble Ponies trailed 2-0 in the first inning, before grabbing a 3-2 lead against right-hander Po-Yu Chen (2-7). Clifford unloaded on a go-ahead three-run home run to right field.

With the game tied 3-3 in the second inning, Binghamton grabbed the lead back on Benge's two-run single that put the Ponies up 5-3.

With two outs in the third inning, Binghamton scored four runs and recorded five-straight hits. Smith started the rally with a hit and Parada followed with a single. Then, Young hit an RBI single, Williams hit a two-run double, and Benge hit an RBI double, all against Chen, which extended the Ponies' lead to 9-3.

Binghamton extended its lead to 10-3 in the fifth inning when third baseman Jacob Reimer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

The Ponies tacked on six more runs in the eighth inning on Young's RBI infield single, left fielder Nick Morabito's (1-for-5, RBI, 2 R, BB, K) RBI hit, and Clifford's grand slam, which made it 16-3.

Binghamton starter Joander Suarez (5-2) earned the victory and settled in well. Suarez recorded five strikeouts over five innings and allowed three runs, while earning the victory in his third-straight start.

Altoona (9-4, 39-42) got on the board in the first two innings against Suarez. Altoona took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on catcher Omar Alfonzo's two-run single. The Curve tied the game 3-3 in the second inning on shortstop Maikol Escotto's sacrifice fly.

Binghamton's bullpen was spotless. Right-hander Brian Metoyer recorded a Double-A season-high four strikeouts over two hitless and scoreless frames, while allowing one baserunner (hit by pitch). Metoyer has not allowed a run over his first four appearances with Binghamton this season. Left-hander Daniel Juarez tossed two perfect innings and has not allowed a run over his last four appearances.

The Rumble Ponies continue their nine-game game homestand and six-game series against the Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Clifford's grand slam was Binghamton's first grand slam of the season and the team's first since Clifford's on July 10, 2024 at New Hampshire...Clifford extended his hit streak to five games and recorded his 20th multi-hit game and 11th multi-RBI game...Williams and Benge combined to go 6-for-10 with five RBIs, four runs, four doubles, three walks, and two strikeouts in the game...Smith extended his hit streak to four games...Reimer extended his on-base streak to six games...Young extended his on-base streak to seven games and recorded his ninth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game...Williams extended his on-base streak to four games and recorded his 17th multi-hit game, sixth three-hit game, and ninth multi-RBI game.







