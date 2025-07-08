Ducks Skid Hits Four Straight After 4-2 Loss to Richmond

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Cooper Ingle and Jonah Advincula each collect two hits, but the Akron RubberDucks fell 4-2 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Richmond broke the 1-1 tie in the fifth. Two walks and a stolen base put runners on the corners with one out. Carter Howell lifted a sac-fly to center to make it 2-1 Richmond. After another stolen base, Turner Hill singled home Diego Velasquez to make it 3-1 Richmond.

Mound Presence

Tommy Mace started strong allowing one hit through the first three innings. Richmond got to the Akron right-hander for a run in the fourth and two in the fifth to end his night after 4.2 innings while allowing three runs and striking out three. Zach Jacobs followed with 2.1 scoreless innings with a strikeout. Zane Morehouse allowed one run in an inning pitched. Adam Tulloch worked a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks took the early lead in the bottom of the third. Tyresse Turner tripled down the line in right with one out to set up Ingle for the RBI single to make it 1-0 Akron. With the Flying Squirrels on top 4-1 in the ninth, the RubberDucks looked to rally with two outs. Guy Lipscomb opened the inning with a double before coming around to score on Advincula's RBI single to make it 4-2 Richmond. Advincula would be stranded on first to end the game.

Notebook

Advincula's ninth inning single gave him his first Double-A RBI...Ingle's RBI single was his 40th RBI on the season, which is second most on the RubberDucks...Akron's four game losing streak is tied for the team's longest of the season...Burgos 15 game on-base streak was snapped in the loss...Game Time: 3:04...Attendance: 3,091.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday, July 9 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-1, 2.89 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander and Hudson native Joe Whitman (2-7, 5.48 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







