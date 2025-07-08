Binghamton Rumbles to Series Opening Win over Curve

July 8, 2025

Altoona Curve News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies banged out 16 runs on 19 hits and defeated the Curve 16-3 on Tuesday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Starter Po-Yu Chen had his most challenging outing of the season, as the Rumble Ponies racked up nine runs on 11 hits in the first three innings. Chen allowed career-highs in hits and runs scored in the outing and failed to strikeout a batter for the second time in his 42 outings with the Curve.

Altoona's offense managed three early runs off Binghamton starter Joander Suarez. Omar Alfonzo singled home two in the first inning and Maikol Escotto added a sacrifice fly in the second inning to tie the game at 3 after one and a half innings.

Binghamton plated two more runs in the second and three more in the third to take a commanding 9-3 lead that they held into the late innings.

Valentin Linarez tossed 2.1 scoreless innings of relief and struck out four, allowing just two baserunners in one of his best relief outings of the season.

Mitch Jebb picked up two hits in the defeat, Kervin Pichardo also drew two walks in the game.

Tuesday night's loss marked season-highs in runs and hits allowed by Curve pitchers this season, as well as the largest margin of defeat.

The Curve continue their road trip on Wednesday night at 6:07 p.m. at Binghamton's Mirabito Park. RHP Alessandro Ercolani takes the ball for the Curve with Binghamton's starter to be announced.

