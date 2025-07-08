Senators Drop Series Opener to SeaWolves, 4-1

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators couldn't get their offense rolling on Tuesday night, falling 4-1 to the first-place Erie SeaWolves at FNB Field.

Harrisburg struck first in the opening inning when Seaver King singled, stole third, and scored on Cayden Wallace's RBI groundout. But that early lead didn't last long. Erie answered in the second with a two-run homer from Justice Bigbie, then added two more in the third on RBI hits by Max Anderson and Josue Briceño.

Senators starter Andry Lara (L, 0-2) was tagged for four runs over 5.2 innings, including Bigbie's home run, while the bullpen held Erie scoreless over the final 3.1 frames. RH Orlando Ribalta, with the Sens on a MLB rehab from Washington, tossed a scoreless seventh inning, walking one and striking out one.

At the plate, Phillip Glasser led Harrisburg with a 3-for-4 night. The Sens didn't have more than one runner on base after the first two batters of the game.







