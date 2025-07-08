Cats Ride Two Wins into Series Opener in Somerset

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-7, 34-47) start a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots (7-5, 42-39) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 PM EDT on Tuesday night. The Fisher Cats are coming off back-to-back wins in Portland, and the Patriots are winners in four of their last five coming into Tuesday's series opener.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats enter Somerset after taking four of six games from the Portland Sea Dogs last week. Charles McAdoo led the charge offensively with four round trippers, including a go-ahead shot in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday night, as the Cats and Dogs finalized their season series at nine games to nine.

Last week, McAdoo extended his hit streak to 11 games, hitting .360 with a 1.265 OPS. He led all Eastern League hitters with four homers and 22 total bases and was tied with Somerset's Rog Riggio with five extra base hits. McAdoo has hits in 25 of his last 27 games played and is on a 27-game on-base streak, dating back to June 1 in Hartford.

Peyton Williams cracked a three-run shot in the series finale to help New Hampshire take down the Sea Dogs, 10-5, on Sunday. Williams' second homer of the series put the Cats up 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, finishing off a 3-for-5 day for the lefty slugger.

The Fisher Cats' 10-5 win on Sunday matched season-highs with 10 runs and 14 hits en route to their second straight win at Hadlock Field.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Grant Rogers (2-4, 3.27 ERA) toes the slab for his ninth start in a Fisher Cats uniform this season. The right-hander is coming off three consecutive quality starts that began on June 19 against the Patriots. Tuesday will be Rogers' third start against the Patriots this season after making his Double-A debut against Somerset on May 21. Through two starts against the Pats, Rogers is 0-2 with a 2.45 earned run average over 11 innings pitched. Rogers owns a 1.89 earned run average with four earned runs across his last three quality starts. In that span, Rogers surrendered two walks and fanned 12 batters. The 2023 11th-rounder out of McNeese State is in his second full season of professional baseball after starting his career with Single-A Dunedin in 2024. Rogers joined High-A Vancouver in July 2024 and stayed with the Canadians to begin the 2025 campaign. After boasting a 1.82 earned run average in eight games with the Canadians, Rogers got the call-up to Double-A New Hampshire with starter Juaron Watts-Brown on May 20.

Somerset's Carlos Lagrange (3-2, 4.97 ERA) will make his sixth start and second against the Fisher Cats this season. Lagrange tossed 5-1/3 innings with a career-high 12 punchouts in his third career Double-A start on June 19 in New Hampshire. He allowed one earned run on three hits and fanned seven batters to secure his second Double-A win. Through five starts with Somerset, Lagrange is 3-2 with a 4.97 earned run average across 25-1/3 innings. The righty brought his Double-A strikeout total to 34 after collecting 10 punchouts on July 2 at Reading. He went six one-hit innings and allowed one earned run with two walks. He started the year with High-A Hudson Valley, where he went 4-2 with a 4.10 earned run average over eight starts with the Renegades. In 41-2/3 innings pitched, Lagrange fanned 64 batters and walked 12 before being assigned to Double-A Somerset on June 3. Lagrange was signed as an international free agent in February of 2022 out of Bayaguana, Dominican Republic.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 8, 2022- The Fisher Cats broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth inning and went on to a 6-2 win over Hartford at Delta Dental Stadium. Phil Clarke started the rally with a single, and Davis Schneider doubled. A two-run double by Rafael Lantigua plated the runs. Schneider added a run-scoring single in the seventh. Ryan Gold had homered earlier in the contest.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Patriots continue their six-game series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. New Hampshire sends right-hander Ryan Watson (4-5, 4.24 ERA) to the hill for his third start against Somerset this season, and left-hander Brock Selvidge (1-2, 3.27 ERA) will start for the Patriots on Wednesday.







