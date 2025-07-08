Harrisburg Senators Game Information vs Erie

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators (38-43 & 4-8) vs Erie SeaWolves (52-29 & 7-5)

Game #82 - 2nd Half Game #13

Tuesday, July 8, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Andry Lara vs RH Garrett Burhenn

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game one of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. This is the third of four meetings between the teams. They opened the season with a three-game series in Erie and played a six-game series at FNB Field in late April. Erie has taken seven of the nine games between the teams. The SeaWolves clinched a playoff spot by virtue of winning the first half. It's the fourth straight season Erie has made the playoffs.

LAST GAME RECAP: On a sunny Sunday afternoon at FNB Field, the Harrisburg Senators leaned on clutch pitching and timely execution to blank the Altoona Curve, 2-0. The Senators wasted no time seizing momentum. In the third, Johnathon Thomas' hustle sparked the offense as he legged out an infield single and advanced to second on a throwing error. Thomas then swiped third for his 11th stolen base of the year. Moments later, Matt Suggs lifted a sacrifice fly to left, bringing Thomas home to give Harrisburg a 1-0 lead. In the fourth, the Senators doubled their advantage. Cayden Wallace led off with a single, and Joe Naranjo drove him in with a sharp grounder up the middle. That was all Harrisburg's pitching staff needed. Chance Huff set the tone early with three scoreless frames, scattering just two hits. Miguel Gomez, Garrett Davila, Erick Mejia, and Junior Santos followed with six shutdown innings out of the bullpen, combining for six strikeouts and allowing only one Curve baserunner past second base the rest of the way.

FILIBUSTERS: Garrett Davila is 6-1 with a save and a 0.76 ERA in his 24 games (23.2 IP 23 Ks/8 BBs) - Junior Santos is 3-1 with 4 saves and a 0.45 ERA in his past 16 outings (20.0 IP) (18 Ks/10 BBs) - Erick Mejia has a 1.00 ERA in his past 15 appearances (18.0 IP). He has a BAA of .167. - Daison Acosta hasn't allowed an earned run in his past eight outings. - Carlos de la Cruz is hitting .316 with two HRs and four RBIs over his last 10 games - Over his past five games, Cayden Wallace is 7-for-19 (.368) - Murphy Stehly (last 31 games) is hitting .349 with four HRs, 17 RBIs and 24 runs scored with a .435 OBP & .983 OPS. He's hit safely in 24 of the 31 games. - Over their past four games, the Senators bullpen has allowed just two earned runs (both home runs) in 24.1 IP for a 0.74 ERA.

MLB REHABS: RHP Orlando Ribalta is the 7th Nationals player to rehab with the Sens this season.

DEBUTS: Six former (and current) Senators have made their debuts this season for the Nationals. They are Andry Lara, Brady House, Brad Lord, Cole Henry, Robert Hassell III, and Daylen Lile. All six have been on the Senators roster within the past two years. Lara became the 317th former Senator to make his debut after playing for the Sens.

SECOND HALF SCHEDULE: The Senators remaining opponents and games are: Akron (12h), Altoona (6h), Erie (6h/6a), Richmond (3a), Binghamton (6a), Portland (6h), Hartford (6a), Chesapeake (6a).

PROSPECT WATCH: The Harrisburg Senators roster includes the following mlb.com Nationals Top 30 prospects: #1 RHP Travis Sykora, #2 RHP Jarlin Susana ; #4 Seaver King ; #10 INF Cayden Wallace; #14 RHP Tyler Stuart, #16 RHP Andry Lara and #25 INF Kevin Made.

SENATORS ROSTER: The Senators have 28 active players. The roster has 14 players originally drafted or signed by the Nationals, three acquired via trade, eight players signed as free agents and three MiLB rule 5 picks.

UPCOMING DOCKET: This series with Erie leads to the mid-season Major League Baseball All-Star break. After this series with Erie concludes, the Senators have four off days before playing three games in Richmond. The Senators are next home to face the Akron RubberDucks in a six-game series.

TODAY IN SENATORS' HISTORY - 2000: Talmadge Nunnari collects four of the Senators' 14 hits while Jason Camilli drives in three runs in a 9-5 victory at Erie.







