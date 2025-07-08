Sea Dogs thwarted by Yard Goats 6-1 in series opener

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-9, 38-42) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (8-5, 44-38) 4-1 on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Park in front of 5,112 fans. The Sea Dogs moved to 4-9 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Hartford started the scoring in the top of the first. Kyle Karros lined a double and then while stealing third base, a throwing error that sent the ball out of play brought him home to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

Portland tied the game in the bottom of the 1st. James Tibbs III lined a single and then a batter later, scored on an RBI double by Zach Ehrhard to knot the game at 1-1.

The Yard Goats broke the tie in the top of the eighth. Karros reached on a walk and moved to second on a single from Charlie Condon. In the next at-bat, a passed ball advanced both runners into scoring position. The next batter Juan Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly that brought home Karros to give Hartford a 2-1 advantage.

Hartford tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth. Jose Cordova and Nic Kent led off the inning with singles. The next batter Dyan Jorge doubled home Cordova to extend the Yard Goats lead to 3-1. GJ Hill followed with a sacrifice fly that brought in Kent from third which made the score 4-1. With the bases loaded, Condon cranked a sacrifice fly to left field that scored two more runs which solidified the Yard Goats lead 6-1.

LHP Sean Sullivan (7-3, 3.02 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 7.0 innings allowing one run (earned) on four hits while striking out seven. LHP Caleb Bolden (0-2, 11.45 ERA) was given the loss hurling 2.0 innings allowing four runs, three of them earned on five hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs will continue their six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Park tomorrow Wednesday, July 9 at 6:00 PM. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-1, 5.45 ERA) will get the ball for Portland. RHP McCade Brown (2-1, 3.81 ERA) will start for Hartford.







