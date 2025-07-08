Sullivan Pitches Yard Goats to Victory

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Sean Sullivan pitched seven innings and had seven strikeouts leading the Yard Goats to a 6-1 victory against the Portland Sea Dogs in the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Sullivan retired 11 straight batters from the second through six innings and earned his seventh win of the season. Juan Guerrero had the go-ahead RBI sac fly in the eighth inning and gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. Nic Kent had four hits and Charlie Condon had a pair of RBI's for Hartford. This is the final series before the all-star break which is next week.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning against Portland starter Eduardo Rivera as Ronald Rosario's throw error allowed Kyle Karros to score to make it 1-0. Portland tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Zach Ehrhard's RBI double, scoring James Tibbs III off Hartford starter Sean Sullivan.

Sean Sullivan retired 11 consecutive batters from the second through the sixth innings and struck out the side in the seventh inning. He retired the side in order four times while earning his team leading seventh win.

With the game tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Juan Guerrero's sac fly scored Kyle Karros from third base, giving the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. Hartford added four runs in the ninth inning off the Sea Dogs bullpen with an RBI double from Dyan Jorge and sacrifice fly outs by GJ Hill and Charlie Condon. Two runs scored on Condon's deep fly to left as Cole Carrigg scored from second base.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine on Wednesday evening at 6:00. RHP McCade Brown will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Dalton Rogers will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Friday, July 18th (7:10 PM) to host the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots.







