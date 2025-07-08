Squirrels Beat 'Ducks, 4-2, for Fourth Straight Win

July 8, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up their fourth straight win on Tuesday night, beating the Akron RubberDucks, 4-2, at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (28-52-1, 7-6 second half) moved into a tie for third place in the Southwest Division, evening their second-half record with the RubberDucks (50-31, 7-6).

The four-game win streak is the longest for the Flying Squirrels this season.

The RubberDucks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Tyreese Turner hit a one-out triple and later scored on a single by Cooper Ingle.

The Flying Squirrels answered with a run to tie the score in the top of the fourth. Victor Bericoto led off with a double and later scored on a flared single to right by Sabin Ceballos against Akron starter Tommy Mace (Loss, 9-4).

In the fifth, Vaun Brown led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Carter Howell to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

Later in the inning, Turner Hill brought home Diego Velasquez with a two-out single to extend the lead to 3-1.

The Richmond infield turned three inning-ending double plays in the game. In the third, Angel Genoa grounded into a 5-4-3 double play. He came up again in the fifth with the bases loaded and one out before Nick Sinacola (Win, 3-2) got him to bound into a 4-6-3 double play.

Sinacola walked the first two batters of the bottom of the eighth before being replaced by Marquis Johnson (Save, 1). He struck out Kahlil Watson before getting Jorge Burgos to bounce into a double play.

In the ninth, Jonah Advincula singled with two outs and two strikes to bring home a run and cut the score to 4-2, but Johnson followed with a strikeout of Turner to end the game.

The series continues on Wednesday night. Left-hander and Akron native Joe Whitman (2-7, 5.48) will start for Richmond countered by Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-1, 2.89). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels next homestand begins Friday, July 18 against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from July 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.