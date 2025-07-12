Squrrels Take Saturday-Night Battle in Akron, 5-3

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







AKRON, Ohio - A three-run fifth inning moved the Richmond Flying Squirrels ahead of the Akron RubberDucks in a 5-3 win on Saturday night at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (31-53, 10-7 second half) maintained their tie for first place in the Southwest Division second-half standings, picking up their seventh win in eight games on the current road trip, including four-of-five against the RubberDucks (51-34, 8-9).

Richmond struck first to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Sabin Ceballos reached with a one-out walk and Jairo Pomares brought him in to score with a triple.

Akron took a 2-1 lead in the second against Richmond starter Jack Choate. A single and a walk loaded the bases with no outs before a strikeout and a flyout. With two outs, Cooper Ingle hit a double to right, scoring two.

Choate finished his day with one run allowed over four innings and struck out six.

In the top of the fifth, Aeverson Arteaga led off with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Diego Velasquez and Justin Wishkoski hit a stand-up triple to tie the score, 2-2.

Victor Bericoto followed with a two-run homer to right, his seventh of the year, to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-2 lead against RubberDucks reliever Jake Miller (Loss, 6-1).

Two team teams traded runs in the seventh inning. With two outs in the top of the inning, Turner Hill hit a double to bring Velasquez in to score. In the bottom of the seventh, Cameron Barstad grounded out to bring home a run and cut the score to 5-3.

Nick Sinacola (Win, 4-2) allowed one run in his two innings of work, snapping his scoreless streak at 22.1 innings. Marquis Johnson worked out a bases-loaded jam in the seventh, holding Akron to one run in the inning.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 7) entered in the eighth with two outs and a runner on first. After recorded the last out of the eighth, he threw a 1-2-3 ninth to end the game.

Hill finished the night 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and an RBI.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-7, 3.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (9-4, 3.63. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels next homestand begins Friday against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.