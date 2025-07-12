Minor League Baseball Seeks to Set a World Record for 'Most Signatures on a Piece of Sports Memorabilia'

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - In an effort to break a Guinness World Record for the most number of signatures on a piece of sports memorabilia, and in keeping with its legacy of delighting fans through unique promotions, Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") is bringing "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" Tour to Binghamton tonight!

On Saturday evening, an eight-foot, 1200-pound replica Minor League game baseball will roll into Mirabito Stadium. Fans, players and community members are invited to make their mark on history by adding their signatures to the ball. Signatures will start at 5 p.m. for the general public when gates open.

The first 100 fans in attendance will receive a promotional baseball, courtesy of Rawlings, and one participant will be randomly selected to win a $250 Rawlings gift card.

The ball is visiting 15 Minor League ballparks in total before the tour concludes on July 29 just outside MLB's New York City headquarters, where an official Guinness World Records judge will be on-site to certify the record once achieved. Following the activation, "The World's Most Autographed Baseball" will be a centerpiece at future MiLB fan events and serve as a lasting testament to the game's vibrant fan base and the collective passion that fuels Minor League Baseball.

"This is Minor League Baseball at its finest - innovative, fun and something for the whole family to enjoy," said Kristin Sutton, Vice President of Marketing for MiLB. "Only in MiLB can you experience baseball like this. We can't wait to see the response in these communities and find out just how many autographs we can fit on this ball."

