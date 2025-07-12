Romero's Big Night Lifts Sea Dogs over Yard Goats

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (6-11, 40-44) trounced the Hartford Yard Goats (10-7, 46-40) 7-1 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,577 fans. The Sea Dogs moved to 6-11 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Ronald Rosario started the inning with a single and later advanced to second on an error that allowed Drew Ehrhard to reach base. A batter later Marvin Alcantara roped an RBI single that scored Rosario and gave the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs tacked on another run on the board in the bottom of the third. Mikey Romero led off the inning with a triple and later scored on a groundout to give Portland a 2-0 advantage.

Portland struck again in the bottom of the fifth. Alcantara started the inning with a single and then stole second base to get into scoring position. Following a popout, Romero cranked an RBI double that increased the Sea Dogs lead to 3-0. A batter later, Allan Castro (7) launched a two-run home run that made the score 5-0 in favor of the Sea Dogs.

Hartford responded in the top of the sixth. Kyle Karros led off the inning with a double. After Karros moved to third on a ground ball, Juan Guerrero hit a ground ball that brought home Karros which made the score 5-1.

The Sea Dogs added two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. Max Ferguson started the inning with a leadoff walk and then stole second base. The next batter Castro drew a walk. Following a pitching change, the Sea Dogs executed a double steal to move both runners into scoring position. In the ensuing at-bat, Zach Ehrhard hit a grounder that brought home Ferguson to make the lead 6-1 Portland. Ronald Rosario followed with an RBI single that scored Castro and gave the Sea Dogs a 7-1 lead.

LHP Connelly Early (7-2, 2.59 ERA) received the win tossing 6.0 innings of one-run ball (earned) surrendering only three hits while tallying four strikeouts. RHP Blake Adams was charged with the loss, going 5.0 innings while giving up five runs (four earned) on eight hits while posting four strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs will conclude their six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Park tomorrow Sunday, July 13 at 1:00 PM. LHP Hayden Mullins (2-2, 2.94 ERA) will get the ball for Portland. LHP Sean Sullivan (7-3, 3.02 ERA) will start on the bump for Hartford.







