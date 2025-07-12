De La Cruz, DeShields Power Senators to 5-2 Win over SeaWolves

The Senators made the most of their chances Friday night at FNB Field, riding clutch hits from Carlos De La Cruz and Delino DeShields Jr. to a 5-2 victory over Erie.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the second when Johnathon Thomas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. After Erie tied the game in the third, DeShields ripped an RBI double in the fourth to give the Senators the lead, and Viandel Pena followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.

The Senators' bullpen bent but didn't break. Samuel Vasquez surrendered a solo homer to Ben Malgeri in the eighth, trimming the Harrisburg lead to 3-2. Junior Santos come on in the eighth and recorded the final out of the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, De La Cruz hit a two-out two-run homer-his ninth of the season-to pad the lead. Santos finished the game, earning his sixth save.







