De La Cruz, DeShields Power Senators to 5-2 Win over SeaWolves
July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Senators made the most of their chances Friday night at FNB Field, riding clutch hits from Carlos De La Cruz and Delino DeShields Jr. to a 5-2 victory over Erie.
The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the second when Johnathon Thomas was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. After Erie tied the game in the third, DeShields ripped an RBI double in the fourth to give the Senators the lead, and Viandel Pena followed with a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.
The Senators' bullpen bent but didn't break. Samuel Vasquez surrendered a solo homer to Ben Malgeri in the eighth, trimming the Harrisburg lead to 3-2. Junior Santos come on in the eighth and recorded the final out of the inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, De La Cruz hit a two-out two-run homer-his ninth of the season-to pad the lead. Santos finished the game, earning his sixth save.
Eastern League Stories from July 12, 2025
- Squrrels Take Saturday-Night Battle in Akron, 5-3 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Bullpen & Bats Get Cats Back in Win Column - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Wagner Homers Twice, Baysox Split Doubleheader against Reading - Chesapeake Baysox
- Rodriguez-Cruz Debuts, Burt Rips Multi-Hit Game in Jersey Diners Loss to New Hampshire Saturday - Somerset Patriots
- Fightin Phils Split Doubleheader with Baysox for Second Time this Series - Reading Fightin Phils
- Yard Goats Fall in Portland, Maine - Hartford Yard Goats
- Bullpen Dominates Rumble Ponies in 4-1 Win - Altoona Curve
- De La Cruz, DeShields Power Senators to 5-2 Win over SeaWolves - Harrisburg Senators
- Erie Drops Third Straight in Harrisburg - Erie SeaWolves
- Romero's Big Night Lifts Sea Dogs over Yard Goats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Ponies Snap Six-Game Win Streak with Loss to Curve - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil Currently Scheduled for Rehab with Somerset - Somerset Patriots
- July 12, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Amalfi Opens Weekend Slate in Bridgewater - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Minor League Baseball Seeks to Set a World Record for 'Most Signatures on a Piece of Sports Memorabilia' - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- De La Cruz, DeShields Power Senators to 5-2 Win over SeaWolves
- Thomas' Walk-Off Bunt Caps Senators' Comeback Win
- Sens Shut out Erie in Matinee at FNB Field
- Senators Battle But Fall Short against SeaWolves in Tight Contest
- Senators Drop Series Opener to SeaWolves, 4-1