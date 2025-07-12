Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil Currently Scheduled for Rehab with Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Luis Gil is currently scheduled to commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Sunday, July 13. The Patriots take on the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays) at 1:05 pm at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Yankees placed Gil on the 60-day injured list on 3/24/25 with a right lat strain and Sunday's game will be his season debut.

Gil was named the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year when he finished 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA and 171 K over 151.2 IP in 29 starts. He became the 10th Rookie of the Year in Yankees history and the first Yankees pitcher to win the award since Dave Righetti (1981).

Gil led all AL pitchers with a .189 opponents' batting average, was second with a 6.17 hits per nine innings and fourth with a 10.15 K/9 IP. He also led AL rookies in wins and was tied for the lead in strikeouts.

Acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Twins for CF Jake Cave on 3/16/18, Gil made his MLB debut for New York on 8/3/21 vs. Baltimore and earned the win with 6 scoreless IP, 4 H, 1 BB and 6 K. From 8/3/21 - 9/8/21, Gil recorded a career-opening 18.2 scoreless inning streak, the longest by a Yankee in franchise history. He finished the season 1-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 38 K over 29.1 IP in 6 starts.

In 2022, Gil made just one start with the Yankees and missed the majority of the season after undergoing right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery.

For his MLB career, the Azua, Dominican Republic native is 16-8 with a 3.55 ERA and 214 strikeouts in 185 innings pitched in 36 games started.

Gil was the first player assigned to the Somerset Patriots after being named the Yankees Double-A affiliate prior to the 2021 season. Gil started the first game and recorded the first strikeout in Patriots Double-A history on 5/4/21.

Gil rehabbed in Somerset in 2024 and will become the 9th Yankee to rehab with the Patriots in 2025.







