Erie Drops Third Straight in Harrisburg

July 12, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (9-8, 54-32 overall) dropped a third straight game to Harrisburg (7-10, 41-45), in a 5-2 loss on Saturday.

Carlos Peña struck out the first two Senators hitters in the second inning before his command faltered. He walked Delino DeShields Jr., Matt Suggs, and Viandel Peña consecutively to load the bases before he hit Johnathon Thomas with a pitch to force home a run, making it 1-0. Peña limited the damage to one run in a 34-pitch inning.

Erie responded and tied the game in the third on three consecutive singles. Danny Serretti followed hits from Roberto Campos and Jim Jarvis with an RBI knock, tying the game at 1-1.

In the fourth, Carlos De La Cruz hit a leadoff single. DeShields Jr. followed with an RBI double, making it 2-1 Harrisburg. With one out, Viandel Peña hit an RBI single to score DeShields Jr. and make it 3-1.

Peña finished five innings, allowing three runs on three hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Ben Malgeri slammed a solo homer against Samuel Vasquez in the eighth, cutting Harrisburg's lead to 3-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, De La Cruz smacked a two-out, two-run homer against Tyler Mattison to extend Harrisburg's lead to 5-2.

Miguel Gomez (2-1) earned the win in relief on a bullpen day for Harrisburg. Peña (5-5) took the loss. Junior Santos earned his sixth save, getting the final four outs for Harrisburg.

The SeaWolves and Senators confclude their series at FNB Field on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Garrett Burhenn pitches for Erie.

