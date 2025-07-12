July 12, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SNAP FIVE GAME LOSING SKID, BEST YARD GOATS 4-3 Trailing the Yard Goats 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Sea Dogs offense came to life. After a walk was surrendered to Marvin Alcantara, Ahbram Liendo (3) launched a two-run home run, which trimmed the Yard Goats lead to 3-2. Portland took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Brooks Brannon ripped a two-out double to start the rally. The next batter Tyler Miller cranked a game-tying RBI single that scored Brannon from second. After Caden Rose reached on a walk, Alcantara lined an RBI single that scored Miller and gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead. RHP David Sandlin (5-4, 3.75 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 6.1 innings of three-run ball (two earned) while striking out seven and walking three on six hits. RHP Jack Anderson (S,2) received the save posting 2.2 hitless innings of work while registering four strikeouts and a walk.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 45 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 29 runs in the first inning.

CASTRO TAKES HOME PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS (6/30-7/6) Sea Dogs outfielder Allan Castro has been selected as the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of June 30-July 6. In those six games, he hit a league-best .500 (12-for-24) with three doubles, a triple, one home run, 12 RBI, and five runs scored. In 48 games this season, Castro is currently hitting .287 with eight doubles, a triple, six home runs, and 24 RBI. He entered the season ranked by Baseball America as the number 13 prospect in the Red Sox organization. This marks the third consecutive week that a Sea Dogs player has taken home an award. Connelly Early earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors (6/23- 6/28), and David Sandlin took home the award twice this season (6/16-6/24, 5/26-6/1). Additionally, former Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors (and Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May.

"DOES IT HAVE HITS IN IT?" - MIKEY ROMERO Sea Dogs middle infielder Mikey Romero has been steadily producing from the dish. Romero had his 11 game on-base streak snapped on Friday night, going 0-4. During his streak, four of the 11 games he posted mulit-hit performances. The former first round pick (24th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft makes choices in his life based upon if it has hits in it. A walk-up song, a certain outfit, what he eats or listens to pregame, he will change parts of his lifestyle based upon his performance at the plate. As for right now... if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 12, 2013 - Ryan Dent became the second position player in franchise history to earn a win, working two scoreless on two hits. Portland scored three in the 15th to win at Binghamton 8-5.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early makes his 11th start of the season (14th appearance) sporting a 6-2 record with a 2.70 ERA. The hard throwing lefty has tallied 86 strikeouts over 60.0 innings of work while only surrendering 46 hits, 18 earned runs, 27 walks. He last appeared on July 6 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, tossing 4.1 innings of six-run ball on nine hits while striking out five batters and walking three. Early was named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week (6/23-6/28) after hurling six no-hit innings against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on 6/29 while tallying seven strikeouts.







