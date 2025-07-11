Squirrels' Streak Snapped with 9-3 Loss in Akron
July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
AKRON, Ohio - The Richmond Flying Squirrels surrendered nine runs in the first two innings and lost to the Akron RubberDucks, 9-3, on Friday night at Canal Park.
The Flying Squirrels (30-53-1, 9-7 second half) had their six-game winning streak snapped with the loss to the RubberDucks (51-33, 8-8), but they remained in a three-way tie for first place in the Southwest Division.
In the bottom of the first, Kahlil Watson hit an RBI single and Alex Mooney added a two-run single with two outs to give the RubberDucks a 3-0 lead against Flying Squirrels starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 4-10).
The Flying Squirrels closed the score to 3-2 in the top of the second with RBI singles by Justin Wishkoski and Aeverson Arteaga.
Akron scored six in the bottom of the second to extend the lead to 9-2. Watson hit a two-run double, Jorge Burgos drove a three-run homer and Michael Turconi brought in a run with a groundout.
In the top of the third, Victor Bericoto brought in a run with a groundout to pull the score to 9-3.
Akron starter Trenton Denholm (Win, 9-4) allowed three runs on eight hits over his six innings.
Richmond relievers Ian Villers, Will Bednar and Michael Stryffeler each pitched two scoreless innings.
The Flying Squirrels outhit the RubberDucks, 10-9, but issued 10 walks.
The series continues on Saturday night. Left-hander Jack Choate (2-5, 4.02) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park.
The Flying Squirrels next homestand begins Friday, July 18 against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
