Bowen Reaches Three Times in 6-3 Defeat

July 11, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - Altoona's offense was held without a baserunner for the first four innings and Binghamton's Jett Williams hit two homers in a 6-3 loss for the Curve on Friday night at Morabito Stadium. The Curve have dropped six straight games, including all four of their week-long series with the Rumble Ponies.

Jase Bowen singled home the team's first run in the fifth inning and drew two walks in his final two plate appearances to pace the Curve offense which was held to just four hits total in the game. Kervin Pichardo and Aaron McKeithan each drove in runs with sacrifice flies.

Binghamton, who have held the lead in every completed inning in the series, built a 5-0 lead after four innings on the strength of three homers. Two solo shots by Jett Williams and a two-run homer from JT Schwartz helped the Rumble Ponies cruise to the victory. Wilber Dotel was charged with the loss for Altoona, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks. Dotel struck out just two and lasted 4.2 innings after a 26-pitch first inning.

Rumble Ponies starter Jonathan Santucci earned the win in his Double-A debut. He threw four perfect innings to start the game before Altoona scored twice off him in the fifth and added another in the eighth inning.

Cy Nielson turned in a strong outing in relief, tossing two scoreless frames with three strikeouts.

Duce Gourson drew two walks and scored a run in the game. Altoona's offense stranded five baserunners in their final three trips to the plate, including leaving the bases loaded against the Rumble Ponies bullpen in the seventh.

The Curve continue their road trip on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m. at Binghamton's Mirabito Park. RHP Valentin Linarez takes the ball for the Curve with Binghamton slated to start RHP Jack Wenninger.

