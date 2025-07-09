Wednesday's Baysox Doubleheader Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD - Wednesday's doubleheader between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Reading Fightin' Phils has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The games will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, July 10 at 4:05 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium with a second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings long. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets for Wednesday's doubleheader may be exchanged at the box office for an upcoming Baysox 2025 regular season game of equal or lesser value.
In addition, a doubleheader has been scheduled for Saturday, July 12. First pitch for Saturday is to be determined at a later date.
The Baysox continue their six-game homestand against the Reading Fightin' Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, through Sunday, July 13 at Prince George's Stadium.
Single-game tickets, ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
