Family Fun Day with Vintage Base Ball Coming to Dunkin' Park Sunday

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will hold a Family Fun Day with a Vintage Base Ball game on Sunday (July 13th) at 1:00 PM at Dunkin' Park. The family-friendly event will include games, crafts, inflatables, mascots, kids run the bases, and concessions will be open for the game. The first 500 adults will receive a Yard Goats Hawaiian shirt for free. The vintage game will be between the Providence Grays and Tunnelmen from Lisbon, Connecticut. The teams will play a 9-inning bare-handed game, following historic rules. General admission tickets are $10 and are available for purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com. The event is open to all media.

What: Family Fun Day with Vintage Base Ball Game

When: Sunday, June 13th (1:00 PM) Gates open at 12:00 PM

Where: Dunkin' Park (1214 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103)

The Yard Goats continue their road trip in Portland, Maine tonight at 6:00 PM and return to Dunkin' Park for the next homestand next Friday (July 18th) against the New York Yankees affiliate, the Somerset Patriots. Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are now available to purchase on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com), or over the phone 860-246-4628, and the tickets will be delivered digitally. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets in person at the Click It or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.