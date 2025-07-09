Watson's Homer Not Enough as Akron Falls 2-1

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Kahlil Watson homered but the Akron RubberDucks losing streak reaches five straight after falling 2-1 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Richmond broke the 1-1 tie in the sixth. Turner Hill worked a walk with two outs before advancing to second on a wild pitch. Adrian Sugastey singled home Hill to make it 2-1 Flying Squirrels.

Mound Presence

Rorik Maltrud ran into some first inning trouble allowing the first four batters to reach and one run to come home. Maltrud settled in after the RBI single in the first to not allow another hit the rest of his night. In total, Maltrud worked three innings allowing one hit and one run while striking out two. Steven Pérez allowed one run over three innings while striking out four. Jake Miller and Ross Carver combined to toss three scoreless innings for the RubberDucks.

Duck Tales

Akron's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth. Watson launched a no-doubt home run to the bullpens in right-center to tie the game at 1-1.

Notebook

Watson's home run was his eighth of the season, which is third most on the RubberDucks...Akron's five game losing streak is the longest since Sept. 3-7, 2024 when the Ducks lost the first five games in Richmond...The five game home losing streak for the RubberDucks is the longest streak since June 24-29, 2021 against Erie and Bowie...Game Time: 2:03...Attendance: 2,582.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday, July 10 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia (3-2, 2.88 ERA) will face Richmond left-hander John Michael Bertrand (3-7, 3.55 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.