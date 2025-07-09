Watson, Selvidge Rematch Set for Wednesday Night

July 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-8, 34-48) look to bounce back against the Somerset Patriots (8-5, 43-39) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 PM EDT on Wednesday night. New Hampshire dropped its 12th game to Somerset, 5-1, on Tuesday night.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats and Patriots' series opener was delayed one hour and 57 minutes due to rain and thunderstorms in the area. When the game kicked off at 8:23 PM EDT, the Patriots went on to stifle the Cats' offense that collected one run on three hits in their 5-1 loss.

New Hampshire's lone tally was in the top of the fifth inning when Jacob Sharp tucked his first Fisher Cats home run to left field that tied the game, 1-1.

The Fisher Cats' other two hits were doubles from Jackson Hornung and Cade Doughty in the top of the second and ninth innings, respectively. New Hampshire went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.

Somerset starter Carlos Lagrange set the table with 5-1/3 one-run, two-hit innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. The Patriots bullpen combined for 3-2/3 scoreless innings, with righty Luis Pacheco (W, 2-0) taking the win with 1-2/3 blank frames.

Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers (L, 2-5) completed six innings for a fourth consecutive start, allowing four runs on six hits. Reliever Grayson Thurman dealt a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning for his 15th scoreless relief outing of the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Right-hander Ryan Watson (4-5, 4.24 ERA) gets the ball for the Fisher Cats for his team-most 15th start of the year. Watson has tossed 80-2/3 innings across 15 total appearances and has 59 strikeouts compared to 19 walks. His last time out was on Thursday, July 3, when Watson went six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits in New Hampshire's 7-5 win over Portland. It was the fifth time this season that Watson completed six innings but did not get the win as the Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs were tied 4-4 at the time of his departure. In his last five starts, Watson is 0-3 with a 5.68 earned run average over 25-1/3 innings pitched. His last win came on June 3 when the righty fanned nine batters and allowed two hits in 6-2/3 scoreless innings in the Cats' 4-0 win over Altoona. Wednesday will be Watson's third start against Somerset this season and first since June 20 in Manchester. Watson has surrendered six earned runs across eight innings with five strikeouts and four walks in two starts against the Patriots.

Somerset's Brock Selvidge (1-2, 3.27 ERA) is set to make his second start against the Fisher Cats and sixth in a Patriots uniform this season. Selvidge went four innings and allowed two earned runs against the Fisher Cats on June 20. New Hampshire's two runs on Selvidge came across in the bottom of the first inning on a double from Charles McAdoo and a single from Gabrial Martinez. The lefty settled in after that, retiring nine of the next 10 batters he faced in Somerset's 7-5 win. Selvidge made his way back to Somerset on June 1 after being placed on the 60-day injured list on March 19. Selvidge made one rehab appearance in the Florida Complex League before making two rehab starts with High-A Tampa on May 25 and May 31. The Yankees' third-round pick in 2021 spent the 2024 season with Double-A Somerset, pitching to a 4.25 earned run average in 16 starts.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 9, 2015- Taylor Cole followed up his complete-game win from the fourth of July with another gem. He worked eight innings in New Hampshire's 2-1 win over Trenton in Manchester. Will Browning pitched the ninth for the save. New Hampshire's only runs crossed in the fifth on a two-run single by Jon Berti.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Somerset play their final 6:35 PM EDT game of the week on Thursday night. Left-hander Kendry Rojas (0-1, 5.79 ERA) is set to make his second start for the Fisher Cats since being called up to New Hampshire on July 1, and right-hander Trent Sellers (1-4, 3.88 ERA) will start for the Patriots.







