Fightin Phils Drop First Game of Week at Richmond

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Richmond, VA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (1-1, 25-42) fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (1-1, 21-46) 6-4 during a back-and-forth second game of the series on Wednesday afternoon.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels struck first in the bottom of the first inning after a 2 RBI double from Sabin Ceballos. That scored Diego Valesquez, who walked, stole second and advanced to third off a wild pitch, as well as Turner Hill who got to first on a forced out then stole second. The Flying Squirrels took the early lead 2-0.

The Fightin Phils got the game tied quickly and got the scoring started in the top of the second inning. Dylan Campbell, Alex Binelas and Cade Fergus all walked. Dylan Campbell scored on a wild pitch by Jack Choate. Aidan Miller hit a sac fly to right field and scored Alex Binelas. The game was tied 2-2 by the end of the second.

Richmond responded quickly with a solo home run from Victor Bericoto off of Griff McGarry in the bottom of the third, giving the lead back to the Flying Squirrels, 3-2.

The game remained scoreless through the top of the seventh inning until the Fightin Phils took the lead. Paul McIntosh got the momentum going with a double on a fly ball to center field. Alex Binelas followed with a two-run home run and put Reading ahead, 4-3.

The third lead change of the day came in the bottom of the eighth for the Flying Squirrels. Turner Hill singled and advanced to second on a sac bunt from Sabin Ceballos. Hill got to third after a single from Justin Wishkoski and then scored after a bunt from Thomas Gavello. Onil Perez got to first after grounding into a force out and the bases loaded after Aeverson Arteaga was hit by pitch. A wild pitch from Nelson Alvarez (L, 2-3) scored Wishkoski which was then followed by an RBI single from Diego Velasquez that scored Perez, giving Richmond the 6-4 lead.

The Flying Squirrels held onto the lead as they took game two 6-4. Braxton Roxby (W, 3-3) ended with the win for the day.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. LHP Seth Lonsway will start for Richmond, and Reading's starter has yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 3, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

