Martinez Mashes First Double-A Homer, Jones Barrels 16th Homer in Loss to Erie

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots catcher Omar Martinez

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots catcher Omar Martinez(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves in game two of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Wednesday by a score of 9-3.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (4.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 7 BB, 4 K) was tabbed with the loss in his fourth start with Somerset.

RHP Indigo Diaz (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) tossed a perfect eighth inning in his 22nd appearance of the season, tying him for the team lead.

The appearance marked Diaz's 14th consecutive scoreless outing, which is the longest active scoreless streak in Double-A. During the scoreless streak, which dates back to 5/9 @AKR, Diaz has pitched 15.2 IP, allowing 4 H, 5 BB and 16 K, posting a .078 BAA and 0.57 WHIP. Diaz's 15.2 consecutive innings without giving up a run are the most by any Patriots reliever this season.

RF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, RBI, R, HR, 1 K) crushed a solo home run in the eighth inning 429 feet at 108.1 mph off the bat.

Jones has scored a run in 13 of his last 14 games dating back to 6/10 vs. POR. Over this 14-game stretch, Jones is 20-for-51 (.392/.483/.804) with 16 R, 9 XBH (3 2B, 6 HR), 12 RBI, 9 BB and 3 SB. Jones leads all Yankees minor league and Eastern League batters with 16 HR and a .600 SLG. Jones paces all Yankee minor leaguers, and is second in the Eastern League, with a .989 OPS. He also ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .389 OBP (5th) and 41 R (T-7th).

C Omar Martinez (1-for-3, R, RBI, HR, K) blasted a solo home run in the fifth inning for his first Double-A hit in his Double-A debut.

At the end of the game, Martinez ranks seventh among Yankee minor leaguers in RBI (37).

1B Rafael Flores (2-for-4, RBI, K) drove in the first run of the game on an RBI single in the first inning.

Flores ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 132 TB (2nd), 77 H (2nd), 31 XBH (T-2nd), 45 RBI (3rd), 12 HR (4th), 19 2B (6th), a .484 SLG (T-8th) and 39 R (10th). The performance marked Flores' team-leading 22nd multi-hit game of the season.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-4, R, 2B, BB) doubled and scored in the first inning, while working a walk in the fifth.

Since 6/4 @BNG, Lombard Jr. has been on base in 18 of his last 19 games, over which he is 19-for-74 (.257/.360/.446) with 8 RBI, 17 R, 8 XBH (4 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 10 BB and 6 SB. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankees minor leaguers with a .405 OBP, 54 R and 53 BB.

Images from this story







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.