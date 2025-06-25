Squirrels Drop Second-Half Opener to Fightin Phils

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels opened the second half of the Eastern League season with a 6-3 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (21-47-1, 0-1 second half) homered twice but dropped the homestand opener to the Fightin Phils (26-42, 1-0).

Reading opened a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Carson DeMartini doubled and later scored on a groundout by Jose Rodriguez. In the top of the thid, Hendry Mendez extended the lead to 2-0 with an RBI single against Richmond starter Manuel Mercedes (Loss, 3-8).

Aeverson Arteaga cut the deficit to 2-1 with an RBI double in the bottom of the first against Reading starter Jean Cabrera (Win, 2-4), but Seth Beer hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth to push Reading's lead to 4-1.

Robert Moore drove in two runs with a single in the sixth, moving the Fightin Phils lead to 6-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, Adrian Sugastey belted a solo homer, his career-best seventh of the season. His seven homers are tied for first on the team with Jairo Pomares and Bryce Eldridge.

Arteaga added a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, his third.

Dylan Hecht made his Double-A debut in the seventh and threw a 1-2-3 inning, closing it with a strikeout. Evan Gates threw two scoreless frames and struck out three.

The Flying Squirrels and Fightin Phils continue the six-game series on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond. Lefty Jack Choate (1-5, 4.07) will start for Richmond opposed by Reading right-hander Griff McGarry (0-1, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

Wednesday is RVA Day at The Diamond presented by Chick-fil-A. It is also Wine & K9s featuring $7 glasses of wine and $7 wine slushies from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and free admission for dogs. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.