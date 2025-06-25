Cimillo's Clutch Knock Leads Late Win

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - With the game tied at two in the eighth inning, Nick Cimillo doubled home two, and Altoona's bullpen carried all nine innings of a 4-2 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

After two quick outs to start the eighth inning by lefty Walter Pennington, Termarr Johnson bunted his way on and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Sammy Siani worked a walk on six pitches against the lefty and Cimillo blasted the first pitch he saw over the center fielder's head to take a 4-2 lead.

Justin Meis (1.2 scoreless innings) made quick work of the Baysox in the eighth inning to earn the win. Wilkin Ramos set down the side in order in the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.

Blake Townsend fired three innings of one-run ball to start the bullpen day, allowing one run in the third inning, he struck out four. Brandon Bidois tossed two scoreless innings in his team debut, picking up three strikeouts. Cy Nielson recorded three of his four outs via the strikeout, allowing one run on one hit and a hit batsman in relief.

Catcher Wyatt Hendrie slammed his second home run of the season in the third inning. A two-run shot that scored Kervin Pichardo gave the Curve an early 2-0 lead.

Rounding out the night at the plate, the Curve got a two-hit game from Termarr Johnson who scored the go-ahead run in the eighth.

The Curve and Baysox continue their series on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen will start for the Curve with RHP Trey Gibson on the mound for the Baysox.

