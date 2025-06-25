Yard Goats Late Rally Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Fisher Cats

June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats rallied late but came up just short, falling 2-1 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. Fisher Cats starting pitcher Trey Yesavage worked five scoreless innings for his first Eastern League win. Hartford scored its only run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by GJ Hill. Kyle Karros walked in the fourth inning extending his on-base streak to 33 consecutive games, a new franchise record. Karros later singled in the seventh inning to extend his hit streak to 12 straight games.

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats started the scoring in the second inning as Gabriel Martinez lined an RBI single to right field off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan, scoring Devonte Brown. Martinez struck again in the fourth, driving in Dasan Brown with another run-scoring single to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead.

Hartford cut the deficit in the eighth when GJ Hill roped an RBI single to left off reliever Pat Gallagher, bringing home Zach Kokoska from third base. The Goats threatened again in the ninth, putting the tying and winning runs on base with two outs, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night at 7:10. RHP McCade Brown gets the start for the Yard Goats against Blue Jays RHP Grant Rogers, who will start for the Fisher Cats. Join us as the Yard Goats play as Los Chivos de Hartford! The game will be televised on NESN and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: Trey Yesavage (1-1

LP: Sean Sullivan (5-3)

S: Grayson Thurman (2)

Time: 2:45







Eastern League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.