Celebrate Independence Day with the Fightin Phils on July 3

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, have a jam-packed night planned for fans on Thursday, July 3. Celebrate Independence Day at America's Classic Ballpark - a safe environment for the whole family to catch the game, enjoy a meal, have a blast and watch postgame Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, the largest fireworks show in the history of FirstEnergy Stadium.

On the field, the Fightin Phils will welcome the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 5 p.m. Upon entering the stadium, fans will be greeted by a live pre-game concert, featuring Reggie Brown and & Bunch-a-Funk. There is also a pre-game Happy Hour, featuring $1 off beer, thanks to Rusty Rail Brewing Company. Children, and families, will be able to enjoy the concessions in the plaza and kids can take part in the fun and games in Phunland.

The Fightin Phils will wear Military Appreciation Jerseys on the field, with names on the back representing individuals who have served. All night long will be a patriotic Stars and Stripes Celebration, gearing fans up for Independence Day.

Following the game, fans will be treated to Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to the PA Lottery. There is no better place in the area to catch a great fireworks show than FirstEnergy Stadium. All while including a baseball game, great food, fantastic seats and so much more for the entire family to enjoy. After the fireworks, stick around for a postgame concert.

Tickets to the game, and fireworks show, are going fast. They can be bought at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customer's Bank Ticket Office.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, July 1, through Thursday, July 3, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. On Tuesday, the first 1,500 adults (21 & older) receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt. Wednesday is a Tribute to Disney Princesses where fans can come to the game dressed as their favorite Disney princess. The homestand ends Thursday with a Stars and Stripes Celebration and a Carpenter MEGA Blast, the largest fireworks show in stadium history, presented by The Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

