Burgos Big Night Leads Akron to 8-1 Win
June 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Jorge Burgos picked up four hits including a home run to lead the Akron RubberDucks to an 8-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Akron's offense kicked into gear in the bottom of the first. Angel Genao tripled before scoring on Dayan Frias' double to make it 1-0 RubberDucks. Burgos followed with a double of his own to score Frias. Two batters later, Joe Lampe singled home Burgos to make it 3-0 Akron.
Mound Presence
Rodney Boone was lights out on Wednesday. The left-hander scattered five hits and only allowed one runner to reach third base on his way to six scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Zane Morehouse and Jack Leftwich each worked scoreless innings. Jake Miller allowed one run in his inning of work.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks kept the offense going in the third. Back-to-back doubles by Burgos and Guy Lipscomb opened the inning to make it 4-0 RubberDucks. A Cameron Barstad sac-fly followed by an Alex Mooney walk and Tyresse Turner RBI double made it 6-0 Akron after three. Burgos slugged a no-doubt solo home run in the fourth and scored on a Lampe RBI double in the sixth to cap the RubberDucks big night.
Notebook
Burgos' four hit game is a career high...Akron's six doubles are a season high and most in a game since the RubberDucks hit eight doubles on Aug. 16, 2024 in Erie...Burgos' two RBI stretch his Eastern League RBI lead to 51 ...Game Time: 2:30 (0:31)...Attendance: 2,714.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, June 26 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (7-3, 3.20 ERA) will face Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham (4-2, 2.73 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
